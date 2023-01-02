0
Monday 2 January 2023 - 12:54

Two Helicopters Collide in Australia, Killing Four

Story Code : 1033289
Two Helicopters Collide in Australia, Killing Four
Three other people are in a critical condition, police said.

One helicopter lay flipped over on the sand a few feet from the shore. Its rotors lay a short distance away, images from public broadcaster ABC showed.

The other chopper appeared to be largely intact at the accident scene, which is near the popular Sea World marine theme park.

A bright yellow rescue helicopter had landed on the sand nearby, its rotors spinning, images of the aftermath showed, as scores of rescuers spread around the area.

Several police and rescue vessels stood by just off the sandbank strewn with the wreckage of the two aircraft.

“Those two aircraft, when collided, have crash landed, and landed, on the sandbank just out from Sea World resort,” Queensland police service acting inspector Gary Worrell told a news conference at the scene.

“As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today,” he said. “Three others are critical in hospital.”

Australia’s transport safety bureau launched an investigation into the incident, which it described as a “mid-air collision”.

Investigators were expected to arrive shortly to examine the wreckage and map the site, as well as recover components for examination, it said in a statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022