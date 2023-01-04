0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 10:05

Pakistani Thinker: Superpowers Afraid of Qassem Soleimani's Name

Story Code : 1033636
Pakistani Thinker: Superpowers Afraid of Qassem Soleimani
In an interview with Iranian News Agency, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi pointed to the characteristics of martyr Soleimani, stating that he was educated in the school of martyrdom and was a supporter of the oppressed.

“It can be said that General Soleimani was a perfect model in the field of Islamic ethics,” he said.

Referring to the fact that the superpowers were afraid of the name of Qassem Soleimani, Naqvi further added that they thought if they destroy Qassem Soleimani, they will succeed in realizing their reprehensible and evil goals, but this did not happen and they failed.

In fact, they did not know that after the martyrdom of Soleimani, hundreds of other Soleimanis would be born from every drop of his blood, he continued.

The success of martyr Soleimani was that he was able to liberate the occupied territories of Syria and Iraq from ISIL, the US and Israel, Naqvi said, adding that e thwarted the evil goals of colonialists and superpowers, especially the United States of America, to attack Islam.

Stating that martyr Soleimani was afraid of no one but God, Naqvi considered this feature of the noble martyr as the secret of his success.

If you fear God, your faith is strong and no one can defeat you, he added, saying that Soleimani taught everyone a great lesson not in words but in action.

The Pakistani chairman of Imam Khomeini Trust Registered stated that one of the most prominent features of martyr Soleimani was being subordinate to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, adding that he and his longtime companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis fulfilled their wish for martyrdom.
