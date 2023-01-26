0
EU is Dominated by US, Its Too Many Leaders Are Jealous: Italian FM

“There are too many jealousies, too many leaders,” Tajani said, arguing that the bloc has ended up serving the US instead of pursuing its own interests, and that “even Germany, the strongest [member] country, fails to impose itself. A Merkel is missing.”

During the interview, he was asked if he thought the EU was “too weak,” to which he replied by explaining that “Europe [sic] does not have a real foreign or defense policy… We always come after the Americans,” adding that this has been the case since 1954 [when the European Defense Community collapsed].

He went on to insist that the EU do everything within its power to prevent the Russia-Ukraine conflict from escalating. “Neither NATO nor Europe, which have a duty to help Ukraine, are at war with Russia,” Tajani stated, expressing his hope that, what he called, the “aggressive statements” coming from the Kremlin are simply “propaganda” and that there is no real desire to raise the tone of the confrontation.

The minister argued that while it is important to keep sending weapons to Ukraine, it is also vital to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has been raging since last February, or at least establish a truce. 

Tajani further described himself as “not optimistic about the near future” while believing “it is not worth giving up,” adding that he has asked Turkey to do all it can to arrange negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.
