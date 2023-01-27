Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he could have influenced a cessation of the war in Ukraine within 24 hours by negotiation if he were still president, adding that the war would not have happened if he were still in his position.

“If I were president, the Russia/Ukraine war would never have happened, but even now, if president, I would be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours,” Trump said on the Truth Social platform.Just a day earlier, Trump called out current US President Joe Biden’s decision to transfer 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine because he believes it may instigate a reaction by Russia to deploy nuclear weapons – warning that it could lead to a World War III, stating on Truth Social: “FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!”This comes two days after Biden’s administration announced the decision to ship the 31 tanks to Ukraine. However, US officials have stated that it will take a few months to finalize the training and delivery process before they can be mobilized on the battlefields in Ukraine, most likely they wouldn’t be delivered before the anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.Costing around $10 million a piece, the US-made complex battle tank is very difficult to maintain and will pose a logistical challenge to be resupplied as it operates on jet fuel.