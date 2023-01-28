0
Saturday 28 January 2023 - 10:57

Netanyahu Cabinet Planning to ‘Legalize’ Dozens of Existing West Bank Settlements: Report

Story Code : 1038208
In a report prepared by Hanan Greenwood, Israel Hayom stated: "The government is poised to vote on a series of measures aimed at retroactively approving dozens of unauthorized outposts in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) at the cost of several billions of shekels."

According to the coalition agreement between the Likud party and the Otzma Yehudit party, headed by extremist minister of national security Itamar Ben-Gvir,"The government has pledged to start settling this settlement quickly."

The newspaper revealed that "The goal is to settle the settlement through a plan that legitimizes dozens of settlements in the regions."

Israel Hayom added that the agreement stipulates, "A ministerial forum headed … Netanyahu will have to be formed within 30 days of the government being sworn in and that within sixty days, the cabinet will have to pass a resolution to have those communities get official recognition, launching an 18-month process that would culminate in them being connected to the electricity grid and water infrastructure, as well as other essential services and security."
