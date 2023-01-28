Iranian Navy Flotilla Arrives in Latin America

Islam Times - The Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani announced that his country’s Army Navy flotilla has arrived in the west of Latin America.

“The power of Islamic Iran is increasing day by day despite all the pressures that have been applied against the country in the past forty-four years,” Kaviani stressed.Stating that most of the defense equipment needed by the country is now produced domestically, he added that the Iran Army Navy flotilla has raised the Iranian flag in the west of Latin America.Kaviani further mentioned that “The flotilla also has a strong presence in the northern Indian Ocean.”Recently, several Brazilian media outlets reported that the 86th flotilla of the Iranian Navy consisting of Dena and Makran ships will dock in the Port of Rio de Janeiro in the coming days.