Airstrike Hits Iranian Aid Convoy on Iraqi-Syrian Border

Islam Times - An Iranian convoy of more than two dozen trucks carrying foodstuff, including flour and rice, has come under aerial attack as it was leaving the western Iraqi province of Anbar and entering Syria’s northeastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Informed sources said aircraft fired three rockets at the convoy, consisting of 25 Iranian trucks and carrying humanitarian aid, as it was rumbling through the Albu Kamal border crossing and heading toward Syrian territory late on Sunday.Two of the rockets missed the target, while one hit a truck, without causing any casualties. The remaining trucks entered Syria later on.Earlier, Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported that three Iranian aid trucks were struck in the aerial attack.Al-Mayadeen, citing local sources who asked not to be named, said the attack took place right after the second batch was about to enter Syrian soil.It said the bombing left no casualties, adding that the convoy "did not carry any weapons or military hardware" and had obtained all necessary legal approvals from Syrian authorities.Last December, the former Israeli military chief of staff confirmed that the Tel Aviv regime was behind an early November attack on an Iranian fuel convoy heading to Lebanon near the Syria-Iraq border, saying that the airstrike was carried out by the Israeli Air Force.Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi claimed during a conference on December 14 that Israeli spy agency had detected the convoy and launched the aerial assault.“We could have not known a few weeks ago about the Syrian convoy passing from Iraq to Syria. We could have not known what was in it,” Kochavi told the conference.He further claimed that “advanced capabilities” allowed Israeli pilots to carry out the strike.Iraqi security and border officials said an airstrike targeted a convoy of 22 tankers carrying Iranian fuel that had entered Qa’im border crossing on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on November 8.Some reports said at the time that Israel was behind the strike, noting that at least two fuel trucks were destroyed as a result.A huge blaze was seen on the Syrian side of the border, a security official said.