0
Tuesday 31 January 2023 - 09:59

US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News

Story Code : 1038799
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
The broadcaster, citing anonymous defense sources, said that years of cost-cutting measures by successive governments have made the country’s military a “hollow force.”

The report, which came out on Monday, alleges that the unnamed American general had a frank conversation with Wallace and several other British officials last fall.

The conclusion of the US general regarding the UK’s fighting capabilities was unsettling for London: “You haven’t got a tier one. It’s barely tier two.”

According to Sky News, the general classed the armed forces of the US, China, Russia, and France as tier-one powers, with Germany and Italy representing tier-two armies.

Several unnamed British defense sources confirmed to the broadcaster that the nation’s military is currently in a sorry state.

One official was quoted as saying: “It’s an entire service unable to protect the UK and our allies for a decade.”

The UK military would reportedly run out of ammunition “in a few days” if a conflict broke out. Moreover, the armed forces would likely be unable to defend the skies against the level of missile and drone strikes currently seen in Ukraine, the broadcaster claimed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
30 January 2023
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
30 January 2023
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
30 January 2023
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
29 January 2023
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
29 January 2023
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
29 January 2023
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
29 January 2023
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
28 January 2023