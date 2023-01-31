Russia: US Complicit in Ukrainian HIMARS Attack on Donbass Hospital That Killed 14 People

Islam Times - Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky blamed the United States for the Ukrainian attack on a hospital in the Donbass, saying that the use of the HIMARS rocket launchers was green-lit by Washington, which made the US "directly complicit."

"Another Ukrainian heinous war crime. 14 civilians killed in a hospital by US-supplied missiles. And as we know from Ukrainian officials the targets of HIMARS are agreed by Washington. So it makes the US directly complicit. US taxpayers should be aware of how their money is used," Polyansky tweeted.His statement came just hours after the Russian Defense Ministry reported the attack, which occurred on Saturday in Novoaydar, a town located in the Lugansk People's Republic."The Ukrainian armed forces deliberately hit the hospital building with multiple rocket launchers of the HIMARS system manufactured by the United States," the ministry said, adding that the strike killed 15 people and wounded 24 others, including patients and hospital staff.The MoD warned that those behind the attack would be found and held accountable.Earlier this week, Ukraine's allies in the West announced their decision to supply Kiev with more weapons, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.Moscow blasted the move as the West's direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict, and once again warned that the weapons would become a "legitimate target" for Russian forces.