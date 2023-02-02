0
Thursday 2 February 2023 - 08:35

US, South Korea Militaries Carry Out Air Exercises

The ministry said in a statement that the drills aimed to promote interoperability between the militaries and were an effective demonstration of alliance capabilities in the face of North Korean threats, Reuters reported.
 
The disclosure of the new exercises came just two days after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Seoul.
 
During talks this week, the defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea said they would expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea's weapons development and "prevent a war".
