0
Friday 3 February 2023 - 21:01

Hamas Calls on Sudan to Reverse Its Decision to Normalize Ties with “Israel”

Story Code : 1039421
Hamas Calls on Sudan to Reverse Its Decision to Normalize Ties with “Israel”
The resistance group expressed its deep regret and condemnation of what the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated regarding the normalization of relations with the occupying “Israeli” entity. Hamas considered it a departure from the historical and authentic position of the Sudanese people, which rejects the approach of normalization and supports the Palestinian people, the justness of their cause, their national rights, the Arabism of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and that the oly al-Aqsa Mosque is a Muslim sanctity.

Moreover, Hamas said that the Sudanese Foreign Ministry’s announcement coincides with the fascist occupation’s escalation of its crimes against our Palestinian people, its killing of about 35 Palestinians since the beginning of this year, including children and women, its theft of land and expansion of settlements and its desecration of Muslim and Christian sanctities, on top of which is the holy al-Aqsa Mosque. This act will provide the “Israeli” occupation with a cover to commit more crimes, violations and racist practices against our people.

Hamas affirmed its rejection of all forms of normalization with the fascist Zionist occupation, calling on the Sudanese leadership to abandon this wrong path, which will only serve the occupation's agenda aimed at striking the unity of the nation. Accordingly, this act contradicts with the faith and interests of the brotherly Sudanese people.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023