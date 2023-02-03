Hamas Calls on Sudan to Reverse Its Decision to Normalize Ties with “Israel”

Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas called on the brotherly leadership of Sudan to reverse its decision to normalize relations with the fascist Zionist occupation.

The resistance group expressed its deep regret and condemnation of what the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated regarding the normalization of relations with the occupying “Israeli” entity. Hamas considered it a departure from the historical and authentic position of the Sudanese people, which rejects the approach of normalization and supports the Palestinian people, the justness of their cause, their national rights, the Arabism of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and that the oly al-Aqsa Mosque is a Muslim sanctity.Moreover, Hamas said that the Sudanese Foreign Ministry’s announcement coincides with the fascist occupation’s escalation of its crimes against our Palestinian people, its killing of about 35 Palestinians since the beginning of this year, including children and women, its theft of land and expansion of settlements and its desecration of Muslim and Christian sanctities, on top of which is the holy al-Aqsa Mosque. This act will provide the “Israeli” occupation with a cover to commit more crimes, violations and racist practices against our people.Hamas affirmed its rejection of all forms of normalization with the fascist Zionist occupation, calling on the Sudanese leadership to abandon this wrong path, which will only serve the occupation's agenda aimed at striking the unity of the nation. Accordingly, this act contradicts with the faith and interests of the brotherly Sudanese people.