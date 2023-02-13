0
Monday 13 February 2023 - 14:58

Normalization or Alternative Shelter? ‘Israel’ Buys Bahraini Island!

Story Code : 1041148
Normalization or Alternative Shelter? ‘Israel’ Buys Bahraini Island!
Arabic-language news websites cited TV7 ‘Israel’ News as reporting that ‘Israeli’ company Himnota, which is owned by the ultra-right Jewish National Fund [JNF], bought a private island with an area of 9,554 square meters for $21.5 million in an auction.

The TV channel claimed that the island is residential and suitable for investment projects of special nature, quoting a source within Himnota as saying that skyscrapers can be founded on the island and can be used for evacuating ‘Israelis’ in the event of war.

According to the report, Avery Shnayer, representative of the Blue and White party on the board of directors of Himnota, said talks will be held with the "friendly" Bahraini regime to transfer sovereignty over the island to ‘Israel.’

Although the TV7 ‘Israel’ News report was immediately deleted without clarification, it sparked anger and outrage among Bahraini activists and social media users who expressed concern that the sale is a prelude to the occupation of another Arab territory.

"Reports emerging [posted by ‘Israeli’ news then deleted] that ‘Israel’ has bought an island in Bahrain - best described as colonial expansion - from a foreign ruling family that occupied Bahrain violently and has been ruling it violently since," Bahraini human rights activist Maryam Alkhawaja said in a tweet.

Jawad Fairooz, a former Bahraini lawmaker and the head of SALAM for Democracy and Human Rights [SALAM DHR], described the report as " a very dangerous and worrying signal."

The news about the sale of the island came a day after ‘Israeli’ military chief Herzi Halevi landed in Bahrain to participate in an international military conference involving several regional leaders, according to the ‘Israeli’ media.

The conference was held under the auspices of the US Central Command [CENTCOM], with the head of the CENTCOM, Erik Kurilla also in attendance.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed US-brokered normalization agreements with the Zionist occupation regime in Washington in September 2020.
Comment


Featured Stories
Europe
Europe's Spend on Energy Crisis Nears $1.13 Trillion
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
Maduro Urges Venezuelan Youth to Defeat US Aggression, Blockade
13 February 2023
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
Iranian President Meets Leader Ahead of China Trip
13 February 2023
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
10 February 2023
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023