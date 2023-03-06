Qatari Trade Delegation in Iran to Boost Investment

Islam Times - The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) announced on Monday that a large Qatari trade delegation has traveled to Iran for talks on joint investment opportunities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Iran-Qatar Trade and Investment Forum, held in Tehran on Monday, TPOI Chief Alireza Paymanpak said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s government has emphasized developing ties with neighboring countries.Iran has focused on bolstering trade and economic ties with Qatar over the past months and for this reason, the country has embarked on dispatching commercial attachés to Qatar, setting up a trade center, holding specialized exhibitions and also dispatching a trade and economic delegation to this country, he said.The current prestigious business forum in Tehran is participated by 20 major holdings and companies from Qatar and more than 200 companies from Iran, the deputy minister of industry noted.There will be B2B meetings between the representatives of Iranian companies and their Qatari partners, he stated.Given the membership of Qatar in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Iran can take advantage of the high capacity of this country for free trade, he added.Paymanpak put the current level of trade value between Iran and Qatar at around $200 to $500 million.The two-day trade event will wrap up on Tuesday, March 7.