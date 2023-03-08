Landmine Explosion in Syria Leaves 3 Killed, 7 Injured

Islam Times - Three citizens were killed and seven others were injured in a landmine blast left behind by terrorists in Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

Syrian sources reported on Wednesday a mine explosion in the city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.Account to SANA's correspondent, three citizens were killed, and seven others were injured, as a result of a mine explosion left by terrorists in the Al-Hamidiyah neighborhood in Deir Ezzor.Earlier on March 2, five citizens were martyred and more than 40 others were injured in a landmine blast left behind by the ISI terrorist forces in the Kabajib area in Deir Ezzor's southwestern countryside.