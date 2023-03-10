0
Friday 10 March 2023 - 22:39

Erdogan: More than 47,000 People Were Killed in Turkey’s Earthquakes

Story Code : 1046025
Erdogan: More than 47,000 People Were Killed in Turkey’s Earthquakes
"As a result of the earthquakes that were felt across a large area, more than 47,000 of our people were killed. More than 115,000 were rescued," he said in the speech at the presidential palace, TASS reported.

According to Reuters, Erdogan also on Friday officially set parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14, a month early and just three months after earthquakes that left millions homeless across southern Turkey.

"Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14," Erdogan said in a televised speech after signing off the decision.

Erdogan said the elections had been brought forward because the planned date of June 18 date with university exams, summer holidays and travel to the Hajj pilgrimage.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
8 March 2023
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
7 March 2023
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
8 March 2023
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
7 March 2023