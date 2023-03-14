0
Tuesday 14 March 2023 - 21:42

Iraqi PM Vows to Settle Problem of Iran Access to Blocked Assets: Envoy

The two countries would soon witness the implementation of agreements in the field of trade in particular, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh said.

Turning to the 5th round of the Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission meeting, hosted by Baghdad for two days, the envoy stated that an important memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between Iranian Economy Minister Seyed Ehsan Khandouzi and Iraqi trade minister to bolster economic ties.

The two countries signed very important agreements within the framework of five-group committees in the field of “energy”, “investment and banking”, “trade, Industry and agriculture”, “transportation” and “cultural, youth and tourism” and consequently, important challenges were settled within the expert-level framework, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-e Sadegh pointed to the necessary follow-ups made and one of the provisions of the MoU for the Central Bank of Iran's access to its foreign exchange resources in Iraq’s Tejarat Bank and said that constructive talks were held with the Iraqi prime minister on the issue. 

During the talk, the Iraqi prime minister promised to accelerate settling disputes on the relevant issue, the envoy added.
