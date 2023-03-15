0
Wednesday 15 March 2023 - 09:23

Street Rallies Reveal the ‘Israeli’ Identity Crisis: Tehran

Story Code : 1046850
Street Rallies Reveal the ‘Israeli’ Identity Crisis: Tehran
In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Kanaani said the huge rallies against the Zionist regime’s judicial changes for the 10th week serve as a testimony to “the hidden identity crisis at the spider’s web.”

Pointing to the street rallies that have been held in Tel Aviv and other regions of the occupied territories for the past ten weeks, the spokesman said, “This is only one of the aggregated crises in ‘Israel’.”

He further reminded the Zionist regime that its rootless foundation will collapse with a gust, citing the verse 41 from the Al-Ankabut [Spider] Verse of the Holy Quran, which says, “And indeed, the weakest of homes is the web of the spider.”

Hundreds of thousands of Zionist settlers have rallied in cities across the territories occupied by the Zionist regime for a 10th consecutive week, protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to curb the ‘Supreme Court’s’ powers.

The demonstrations come as Netanyahu’s government prepares to press on with its legislative agenda next week, shunning calls for a pause to allow for negotiations on the divisive judicial reforms.

The uproar over the legal changes has plunged the ‘Israeli’ regime into one of its worst domestic crises. Beyond the protests, which have drawn tens of thousands of ‘Israelis’ to the streets and have recently become violent, opposition has surged from across society, with business leaders and legal officials speaking out against what they say will be the ruinous effects of the plan, according to Al Jazeera.
