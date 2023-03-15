0
Wednesday 15 March 2023 - 09:54

Qassam Brigades’ Deputy Chief of Staff: Any Transformation in Al-Aqsa Status Quo to Shake the Region

Story Code : 1046856
Issa emphasized that “any transformation in the status quo of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque is to tremble the region.”

He further added that the group is giving a chance for the action of resistance in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds since the are the arenas of actions and strategic influence in this phase.

“Giving a chance for resistance in the West Bank doesn’t mean abandoning it, and doesn’t mean that Gaza is remaining silent. We will defend our people with every power we have when the situation requires direct intervention,” the Qassam Brigades’ official concluded.
