Qassam Brigades’ Deputy Chief of Staff: Any Transformation in Al-Aqsa Status Quo to Shake the Region

Islam Times - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Palestinian resistance al-Qassam Brigades group Marwan Issa underlined that “the political scheme made for the occupied West Bank is over, and the enemy has ended the “Oslo Accord”,” adding that the coming days will witness certain developments.

Issa emphasized that “any transformation in the status quo of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque is to tremble the region.”He further added that the group is giving a chance for the action of resistance in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds since the are the arenas of actions and strategic influence in this phase.“Giving a chance for resistance in the West Bank doesn’t mean abandoning it, and doesn’t mean that Gaza is remaining silent. We will defend our people with every power we have when the situation requires direct intervention,” the Qassam Brigades’ official concluded.