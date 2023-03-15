0
Wednesday 15 March 2023 - 10:50

UAE Arbitrarily Detains 2,700 Afghan Evacuees: Rights Group

Story Code : 1046860
UAE Arbitrarily Detains 2,700 Afghan Evacuees: Rights Group
According to the organization, detainees were not given any legal opportunities to obtain refugee status in the United Arab Emirates or seek resettlement elsewhere. They are housed in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi without access to legal counsel or adequate education for their children, HRW said in a report. 

"Living conditions have also deteriorated significantly, with detainees describing overcrowding, decay of infrastructure, and insect infestations," the report said, adding that many detainees are suffering from depression and other psychological ailments. 

The U.S. State Department office that is responsible for the relocation of Afghans responded to the report by saying that the U.S. commitment to resettling evacuees, including those being held in Abu Dhabi - is an "enduring one.” However, between 2,500 and 2,700 Afghans did not qualify for resettlement elsewhere and remained in "arbitrary detention" as of January, according to HRW. 

"Emirati authorities have kept thousands of Afghan asylum seekers locked up for over 15 months in cramped, miserable conditions with no hope of progress on their cases," said Human Rights Watch's UAE researcher Joey Shea.

The UAE offered to temporarily host thousands of Afghan refugees evacuated from the country after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021. The evacuees were housed in Emirates Humanitarian City and Tasameem Workers City with many having been approved for resettlement in the U.S., Canada and other countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, EU No
US, EU No 'Honest Brokers' in Saudi-Iran Negotiations: Ex-Saudi Intelligence Chief
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
15 March 2023
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
15 March 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
15 March 2023
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
14 March 2023
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023