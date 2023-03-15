0
Wednesday 15 March 2023 - 10:51

Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday

Story Code : 1046861
Shamkhani's visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Persian Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016.

The UAE sent an ambassador back to Iran in September, seven years after the Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic Republic.

"Shamkhani will travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday in response to an official invitation by his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues," Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top Iranian security body, reported on Wednesday

"Top economic, banking and security officials will accompany the Supreme National Security Council secretary to the UAE," it added.
