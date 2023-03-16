0
Thursday 16 March 2023 - 12:53

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to Increase Number of Flights

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to Increase Number of Flights
Currently, two flights from Almaty to Baku are being carried out on a weekly basis by “Air Astana” in addition to the three flights per week executed by FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost flight operator, and “AZAL”, Azerbaijan’s national airlines, between Aktau and Baku.

Meanwhile, two flights are being carried out by “Qazaq Air” linking Aktobe and Baku.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s low-cost flight operator FlyArystan launches direct flights between Astana and Baku starting from 2 June 2023. The tickets are already available for a 3 hour 15 minutes long flight connecting the two capitals. The flights will be carried out on “Airbus A320” aircrafts.

Kazakh government expects the increase in the number of flights to positively impact the trade, economic, and business relations between the two countries.
