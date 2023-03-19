Shiraz Terror Attack Perpetrators Sentenced to Death

Islam Times - An Iranian court sentenced the two main perpetrators of a brutal terrorist attack in October 2022 on the Shah-e Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz to capital punishment.

Judiciary Chief of Fars Province Kazem Moussavi said on Saturday that the two main culprits of the terrorist attack were convicted of assisting in corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security.He said the pair were directly involved in the arming, procurement, logistics and guidance of the main perpetrator of the terrorist attack on the Shah-e Cheragh, Iranian News Agency reported.The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged inside the revered holy shrine in Shiraz, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens before he was arrested by security forces.The terrorist was later pronounced dead at a hospital, succumbing to injuries sustained during the attack that sent shockwaves across the country.A few suspects were immediately nabbed and some two weeks later the Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 26 Takfiri terrorists for involvement in the attack. The statement said the men were nationals of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, and none of them are Iranians.