Sunday 19 March 2023 - 10:53

Iraqi Kurdistan Region Oil Revenues to be Moved to Account under Federal Government Supervision

The move could lead to a break-through on the long-running dispute on oil revenue-sharing between Iraq's central government and semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s government approved on Monday a draft budget that will cover Iraq for three years.

Sudani also pushed through a transfer of 400 billion Iraqi dinars ($308 million) to the Kurdish government, about two months after the Federal Supreme Court ruled that orders from the Baghdad government to transfer money to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to pay salaries in 2021 and 2022 were illegal because they broke Iraq's budget law.
