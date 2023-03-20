0
Monday 20 March 2023 - 23:35

Biden Tells Netanyahu He Backs Compromise In ‘Israeli’ ‘Judicial Reform’

Story Code : 1047803
In his first comments on the issue, Biden said the reforms must respect what he referred to as ‘core democratic values’, a statement from the White House said.
 
The ‘judicial reform’ plans of Netanyahu’s hard-right government have triggered 11 straight weeks of protests in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.
 
The reforms would, among other things, allow members of the Zionist parliament [Knesset] to scrap ‘supreme court’ rulings with a simple majority vote.
 
Opponents of the package have accused Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgments against him. The prime minister has rejected the accusation.
 
Expressing concern over the deepening rift in ‘Israeli’ society, the Zionist entity’s ‘President’ Isaac Herzog presented a proposed compromise on Wednesday, but the government rejected it.
