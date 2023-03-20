0
Monday 20 March 2023 - 23:44

Four in Ten UK Hospitals Use Outdated Medical Equipment

The public health service in Britain is using hundreds of old X-ray machines, CT scanners and radiotherapy machines, with some dating back to decades ago. UK media reported on Monday quoting the Lib Dem’s research.
 
According to the research, the hospitals run by the National Health Service [NHS] in England were using outdated medical equipment including 37-year-old X-ray machines.
 
The research, which was based on freedom of information requests to 69 hospital trusts, showed there were 541 pieces of medical equipment that needed to be replaced in these hospitals.
 
UK's Liberal Democrat Party called for urgent extra funding to address the problem and replace the outdated devices.
 
Ed Davey, the party leader, said he would call for urgent government investment in medical equipment at the Lib Dem’s next conference in spring.
 
The report was issued despite advice from NHS England that CT and MRI scanners and X-ray machines should be replaced every 10 years to ensure they continue to operate reliably and produce clear images while having lower maintenance fees.
 
To make matters worse, Britain's health service is grappling with a record number of patients on waiting lists, this year reaching into the millions.
 
An unnamed spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care was quoted by media as claiming that despite the legal obligation of individual NHS organizations to cover their own expenses, the government had allocated record sums to National Health Service.
 
“We are investing record sums to upgrade and modernize NHS buildings so staff have the facilities needed to provide world-class care for patients,” the official said.
 
In the meantime, UK's cost of living crisis has exacerbated the condition in hospitals and among medical staff struggling to manage their financial issues.
