0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 21:53

Moscow: UK’s Depleted Uranium Plan Threatens All of Europe

Story Code : 1048172
Moscow: UK’s Depleted Uranium Plan Threatens All of Europe
“The war to the last Ukrainian could become a war to the last European,” the politician said in a social media post. Numerous Russian officials have claimed that Kiev’s Western backers are prepared to sacrifice every Ukrainian for their geopolitical interests.

Volodin argued that Kiev’s acquisition of depleted uranium munitions, which can contaminate the battlefield and cause health risks for generations to come, could become a stepping stone to even more dangerous weapons.

The next step “could be the use of a dirty bomb by the Kiev regime or the deployment of a tactical nuclear weapon,” added Volodin.

President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about the British decision earlier this week, warning that Russia “will be forced to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West has already started to use weapons with a nuclear component.”

The Russian military claimed last October that two organizations in Ukraine had been given instructions to build a so-called ‘dirty bomb’, using materials that Kiev has had access to since it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian Defense Ministry provided a list of locations in Ukraine where nuclear fuel and nuclear waste is present.

A dirty bomb has a conventional explosive core surrounded by a radioactive jacket, and when detonated, it causes serious contamination.

Kiev denied the allegations and invited the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], the UN’s nuclear watchdog, to inspect several of its atomic facilities, including the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in the Ukrainian capital.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported in November that monitors found no evidence of undeclared activities at those two locations or a third site, a rocket-building plant in the city of Dnepr.

The British government announced on Monday that it will send Ukraine armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium, alongside Challenger 2 main battle tanks that had already been promised.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
20 March 2023
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
20 March 2023
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
20 March 2023
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
19 March 2023