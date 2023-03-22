0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 22:12

Yemen Downs Saudi Spy Drone in Al-Jawf Province

"Yemeni Air Defenses shot down the drone," confirmed Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree on Tuesday. The operation was carried out using a locally made surface-to-air missile, he added, according to Almasirah.

Saree emphasized that the Armed Forces remain prepared to confront any attempts to breach Yemen's sovereignty or any acts of aggression by the US-Saudi coalition.

Despite receiving complete arms, logistical, and political support from the US and other countries, the coalition has failed to achieve its goal of restoring power to Yemen's former Riyadh-aligned officials. The war has resulted in tens of thousands of Yemeni casualties and has pushed the country close to famine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to continue their fight until Yemen achieves complete liberation from the US-backed Saudi aggression.

Saudi Arabia has been attempting to gain qualitative air superiority by importing combat drones from various countries, including the US, China, and Turkey. However, the Yemeni air defense's ability to shoot down these drones has limited the coalition's air superiority and weakened its position on the battlefield.

In an interview with Sputnik radio in early march, the Deputy Minister of Information for the Yemeni Salvation Government Fahmi Al-Yousefi stated that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in producing weapons.

As a result of the Yemeni air defense's achievements, the coalition has lost dozens of various aircraft, warplanes, and drones.
