“Israeli” Army is Disintegrating

Islam Times - The “Israeli” army has entered the stage of disintegration.

“Israel’s” military chief of staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday warned the entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the deepening military crisis over the so-called “judicial” overhaul.Halevi met with the prime minister in Occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] for a security briefing, during which they also discussed the crisis in the Zionist army caused by the planned “judicial reform”.“As a growing number of reservists have refused to serve in protest against the overhaul in recent weeks,” Halevi is concerned the situation could worsen.He allegedly told Netanyahu that if the legislation passes it could lead to a deep crisis in the army forces. Halevi had already warned Netanyahu earlier this month that the “spread of refusal to serve” could “harm the ‘Israeli army’s’ operational capacity.”Channel 12 on Wednesday said that 700 reservists in the “Nahal Brigade” sent a letter to Halevi and to War Minister Yoav Gallant with a plea to do everything they could to stop the “judicial” overhaul.Also, that day, Haaretz reported that only 57 percent of paratrooper reservists were showing up for duty this week. In some brigades this number reached 90 percent. The military did not deny the report.Lieutenant Colonel in the reserves Ron Scherf, one of the founders of Brothers in Arms, a group that signs reservists onto a declaration of refusal to serve, said earlier this week that if the reform passes, “we, and tens of thousands more who are with us, will stop volunteering for reserve duty.”“The army is disintegrating before your eyes,” he warned, addressing Gallant.