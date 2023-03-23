0
Thursday 23 March 2023 - 23:54

Pakistan’s Khan Says ‘Constitution Violated’ As Punjab Vote Is Delayed

Story Code : 1048384
Pakistan’s Khan Says ‘Constitution Violated’ As Punjab Vote Is Delayed
The elections for the legislative assembly in the country’s most populous Punjab province, which were to be held on April 30, were delayed until October 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] announced on Wednesday.

Former prime minister and current opposition leader Imran Khan condemned the ECP’s move, calling it a violation of Pakistan’s constitution.

“Today everyone must stand behind the legal community – the judiciary and lawyers – with expectation that they will protect constitution,” he tweeted. “For if this is accepted today, then it is the end of rule of law in Pakistan.”

The poll panel’s decision came on the heels of a deepening political turmoil in the South Asian country, which has been struggling with a battered economy on the brink of default.

The ECP cited the security situation in the country and the shortage of funds as key reasons for the postponement of the elections.

In January, Khan’s Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party got the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces dissolved as part of an attempt to compel the federal government to call snap national elections.

“We dissolved our 2 provincial legislatures with expectation that elections would be held in 90 days as clearly given in our Constitution. We did not take this action to allow a bunch of fascists to impose a reign of terror, violating the Constitution & Rule of Law,” Khan tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi announced elections in Punjab on April 30 following a Supreme Court judgment that ordered elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces within 90 days, according to the constitution.

Pakistan traditionally holds the national and provincial polls simultaneously. Sharif and his governing coalition of more than 10 parties say they want to hold the national and regional voting on the same day.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023