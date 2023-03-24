0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 00:04

Boris Johnson Denies Lying in UK “Partygate” Grilling

Story Code : 1048385
Boris Johnson Denies Lying in UK “Partygate” Grilling
Opening the hearing by a House of Commons committee, the ex-Conservative leader swore an oath and declared that “hand on heart, I did not lie to the House.”

Johnson said it would have been “utterly insane” to lie about the gatherings in 10 Downing Street, many of which were found by police to have broken COVID lockdown legislation that he introduced.

“People who say that we were partying in lockdown simply do not know what they are talking about,” he added, insisting that even gatherings that included booze should be viewed as workplace meetings.

Privileges committee chairwoman Harriet Harman said the hearing went to the “heart of our democracy” because if lawmakers are willfully misled by ministers, “we can’t do our job.”

Supporters insist that Johnson was betrayed by his Conservative colleagues when he was forced out of office last year, and are campaigning for his return ahead of a general election likely next year. But opinion polls suggest he remains toxic for a large swathe of the electorate, and that the committee hearing reopened old wounds.

If the committee decides that Johnson lied to parliament, it could recommend his suspension from the House of Commons. Then, if the House agrees to a suspension of more than 10 sitting days, that could trigger a special election for his seat, if enough voters demand one.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023