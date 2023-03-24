0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 00:07

“Israel” Martyrs A Palestinian on 1st Day of Ramadan

Story Code : 1048386
“Israel” Martyrs A Palestinian on 1st Day of Ramadan
The 25-year-old young man identified as Amir Imad Abu Khadijeh was taken to hospital after he was hit by a bullet in the head on Thursday.

“The blow led to a complete laceration of the skull,” said Palestinian health ministry. He was also shot in the lower limbs.

According to information, a large “Israeli” military force raided the village, closed its main entrance and prevented movement of people and cars while troops surrounded a house in the village.

Witnesses said gunfire was heard during the siege of the house that resulted in the martyrdom of Abu Khadijeh.

Over the past months, “Israel” has ramped up its aggression on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023