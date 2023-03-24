0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 00:09

Russia Launches Military Satellite into Space: Defense Ministry

Story Code : 1048387
According to a statement, a Soyuz-2.1a carrier blasted off at 9:40am local time (06:40 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northern Arkhangelsk Region, which partially lies beyond the Arctic Circle.

The rocket had “a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense” aboard, the statement read. No further details were provided about the launch or the satellite itself.

It is the first launch of a Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome this year. In 2022, the base was the venue for 13 out of 22 space launches by Russia.

So far this year, Russia has already sent five missions into space, with three of them involving Soyuz rockets.
