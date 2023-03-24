0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 14:35

Saudi Arabia to Re-establish Ties with Syria

Story Code : 1048462
Saudi Arabia to Re-establish Ties with Syria
Contacts between Riyadh and Damascus had gathered momentum following a landmark agreement to re-establish ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The re-establishment of ties between Riyadh and Damascus would mark the most significant development yet in moves by Arab states to normalize ties with Syria.

The two governments were “preparing to reopen embassies after Eid al-Fitr”, the Holy Muslim holiday in the second half of April, a second regional source aligned with Damascus told Reuters.

The Saudi government’s communication office, the kingdom’s foreign ministry and the Syrian government did not respond to requests for comment.

Saudi state television later confirmed that talks were ongoing with the Syrian foreign ministry to resume consular services, citing a Saudi foreign ministry official.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023