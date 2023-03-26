0
Sunday 26 March 2023 - 22:42

US Convoy Comes under Attack in Central Iraq

US Convoy Comes under Attack in Central Iraq
In the last few days, American convoys in different regions of Iraq were repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

The Americans have announced that they have withdrawn all their soldiers from the Iraqi territories, but some sources say that 2,500 American soldiers with different titles are still present there. 

In January 2018, the Iraqi parliament approved the law for the withdrawal of American occupying forces from the country, but the Americans are still trying to continue their presence in Iraq on various pretexts, such as the increase in terrorist activities.

Experts believe that the US is trying to maintain a military presence in Iraq by supporting terrorist groups in Iraq under the pretext of their actions. 
