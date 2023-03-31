Baku Says It Took Control of Strategic Points in Lachin

Islam Times - The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced in a statement on Thursday the country has taken control of a “vast border area” and several strategic heights and roads in the Lachin area of the Zangezur economic region.

“In connection with the commissioning of the new Lachin road, several dominant heights, main and branch roads, as well as a vast border area between the villages of Jagazur and Zabukh, Lachin region, were taken under control,” read the statement released by Azeri Defense Ministry.Armenia has not yet given an official comment on the issue.Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Baku in the early 1990s and has since enjoyed support from Yerevan. In 2020, the two nations fought a 44-day war, which ended in a truce brokered and monitored by Russia. Moscow sent a peacekeeping force to the area as part of the deal.The conflict has since seen sporadic flare-ups resulting in border clashes. A major outbreak occurred last September and claimed the lives of dozens of soldiers on both sides.The agreements brokered by Russia include the delimitation of the two nation’s borders, the opening of transportation routes, and the establishment of contacts between civilian groups, lawmakers, and religious leaders from the two countries. Moscow has said it is ready to further contribute to the peace process.