Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial from Court to Mediation!

Islam Times - As “Israel’s” internal crisis found no way towards solution, an attorney in the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial suggested the proceedings be moved to mediation to decide whether Netanyahu received a bribe.

According to “Israeli” channel 12, Netanyahu’s legal counsel did not reject the proposal off-hand.The parties to the trial are now awaiting a decision from the entity’s Attorney General Gli Baharav-Miara in the matter and if she agrees, the case would be removed from the so-called “Al-Quds District Court” and decided in a criminal mediation proceeding.After being indicted for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in 2019, Netanyahu’s trial has been ongoing since it began in April 2021 and only some of the witnesses have been heard.In January of last year, Netanyahu and his lawyer Boaz Ben Tzur discussed a possible plea deal with the former attorney general and although it did not come to fruition, the prime minister's team said they were optimistic a deal could be agreed upon.