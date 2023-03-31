0
Friday 31 March 2023 - 14:50

Pentagon: Several US Troops Suffered Injuries in Syria

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said on Thursday four service members suffered traumatic brain injuries near the Syrian city of Hasaka during a drone attack on March 23, and two others suffered injuries at mission support site Green Village during an attack on March 24.

“All personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury. So, these additional injuries were identified during post-attack medical screenings,” Ryder told a news briefing.

The Pentagon’s disclosure further raises the human toll among American occupation forces from strikes and counter-strikes in Syria last week to a total of 12 US troops injured.

The attacks also killed a US mercenary and injured another. As a matter of policy, the US military does not openly acknowledge when its soldiers suffer casualties in the occupied territories due to retaliatory attacks by resistance fighters.

It rather uses the term “brain injuries” for fallen soldiers, according to local officials. The officials say the term “brain injuries” reflects the number of dead, which the US hesitates to formally announce.

Last week, the US military carried out multiple air strikes in the eastern parts of the Arab country.
