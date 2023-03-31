0
Friday 31 March 2023 - 22:41

Former “Israeli” Army’s Spox: Our ME Enemies Are Rubbing Hands in Pleasure

“The inner tensions we have here in ‘Israel’ contribute to a severely complicated period of high alert in the security establishment,” the former military spokesperson said.

Kochav further added: “They [‘Israel's enemies] recognize a security weakness in our togetherness, our cohesion.”

“Those who say that this dispute has not affected the army are, at the very least, incorrect. The army is the ‘people’s’ army...’civilians’ who protest on both sides of the conflict. The army’s chief of staff and I have both said that this impacts our preparedness.”

Kochav also backed the recently-fired War Minister Yoav Gallant, who he said showed leadership at times of need while at the helm of the ministry.
