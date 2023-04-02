Zionists Kill Palestinian in West Bank

Islam Times - An Israeli soldier shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, hours after a policeman killed a medical student at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound.

The Palestinian Authority identified the man killed in the West Bank on Saturday as Mohammad Ra’ed Baradiyah, 24.Witnesses told the Palestinian Wafa news agency that Baradiyah was shot in his car near the town of Beit Ummar and that medics were denied access to the wounded man.“Baradiyah was left bleeding helplessly until he died of his wounds,” the agency reported.The Israeli regime’s military said Baradiyah was shot dead after he rammed his car into a group of soldiers. Israeli medics said three people were wounded, two of them seriously.Earlier on Saturday, the Zionist regime’s police said they shot dead another Palestinian man at the Chain Gate, an access point to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Palestinian worshippers at the entrance to the site said the police shot 26-year-old Mohammad Khaled al-Osaibi at least 10 times after he tried to prevent them from harassing a woman who was on her way to the holy compound.The police, however, alleged al-Osaibi tried to take a gun from an officer and fired it in a scuffle.Al-Osaibi’s family has disputed the police account of his death and demanded to see security camera footage.The Jerusalem incident at the edge of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, the third holiest site in Islam, came at a high point of Muslim attendance for the holy month of Ramadan, Al Jazeera reported.Friction at Al-Aqsa has set off violence in recent years, including an 11-day Israeli assault on Gaza that killed more than 200 Palestinians in 2021.Since the start of the year, Israeli forces have killed at least 92 Palestinians, according to the Ministry of Health.