Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the political divisions and polarization have put the United States on a downward spiral with every new president leaving a weaker nation behind than the preceding one.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with the heads of Iran’s three branches of government, a number of parliament members, current and former authorities, and senior managers of various organizations.“The US under [Barack] Obama was weaker than the one under [George W.] Bush; the US under [Donald] Trump was weaker than the one under Obama, and the US under this incumbent [president] is weaker than the one under Trump,” the Leader added.He further answered “Why is it that we say it is weak?” by saying: “First of all, bipolarity emerged in the United States over the elections two or three years ago. This polarization still remains strong; this is a weakness and of paramount significance.”Imam Khamenei noted that the recent congressional vote proved that bipolarity is still strong in the US.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader stressed that the world is facing an important political change, which means the state of the world order is changing.“Today, I would like to say that this global development is fortunately aimed at weakening the front of the Islamic Republic’s enemies; this is an important thing,” Imam Khamenei said.Underlining that the changes are happening very fast, the Leader said, “In the issue of [the country’s] foreign policy, we should increase the pace of our initiatives … We must increase initiatives, agility, and activity, and take advantage of this opportunity.”His Eminence also pointed to the chaotic state of affairs in “Israel”, saying the various crises facing the occupying regime have accelerated the illegal entity’s pace of collapse before the 25-year timeframe that he had previously predicted.Stressing that the Zionist regime is reeling from political instability and has changed four prime ministers in four years, he stressed that there is an extreme polarization in the fake regime, which is evident by the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands of people in some cities.“We had said that [the Zionist regime] would not see the next 25 years, but they are apparently in a hurry and want to leave sooner,” the Leader added.