Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 21:41

Syria: US Occupation Smuggle New Batch of Stolen Oil into Iraq

Citing local sources in the town of Al-Ya'rubiyah, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported on Tuesday that a US convoy of 77 vehicles, carrying 32 tankers loaded with plundered Syrian oil, left Hasakah Province through the illegal Al-Waleed crossing with Iraq.

According to the report, the convoy was escorted by six military armored vehicles.

Last month, American troops looted 80 tankers of crude from Syria’s Al-Jazeera oil fields and transferred them to their bases in Iraq.

Since March 2011, Syria has been gripped by a campaign of militancy and destruction sponsored by the US and its allies.

The US military has stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oil fields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus maintains that the deployment is meant to plunder Syria’s natural resources. Former US President Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.
