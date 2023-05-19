Saudi Denounces Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli governments, members of Knesset, and extremists under the protection of the Israeli police, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry affirmed Saudi Arabia’s “categorical rejection of such violations and all provocative actions,” adding that it stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching “a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.”The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab Parliament have all issued similar statements.Thousands of Israelis stormed Al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Thursday for the so-called ‘Flag March’, chanting anti-Arab slogans.The Flag March is staged by Israeli settlers every year to mark what they call the “unification of Jerusalem”, in reference to Israeli occupation of the holy city in 1967.