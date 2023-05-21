Bahrain Restores Ambassador to Lebanon amid Improvement in Regional Relations

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain announced that the Persian Gulf country is returning its ambassador to Lebanon as relations in the region continue to improve.

In October 2021, Bahrain had recalled its ambassador from Lebanon following criticism of the actions of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen by a Lebanese minister.On Saturday, the Bahraini foreign ministry took to Twitter to state that the Kingdom had "decided to restore diplomatic representation" at the ambassadorial level in Lebanon in order to "strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries."In late October 2021, Saudi Arabia and several other Persian Gulf countries had withdrawn their ambassadors from Lebanon for consultations and had given Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave their respective countries. This move came in response to the controversy sparked by the comments made by prominent Lebanese journalist and TV host George Kordahi, who was subsequently appointed as the minister of information.Before his appointment, the journalist had expressed to a Qatari news agency that the war in Yemen was pointless and that the Saudi-led Arab coalition's campaign constituted an act of aggression, while the Ansarullah movement was fighting in defense of their country. Kordahi resigned in early December 2021.In April 2022, the Saudi and Kuwaiti ambassadors returned to Beirut after being recalled from Lebanon for six months.