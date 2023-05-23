0
Tuesday 23 May 2023 - 21:17

Tunisian President Accuses ‘Known Parties’ of Provoking Another Bread Shortage

Saied told officials during a visit to the Ministry of Agriculture that the bread shortage issue "must be resolved within the upcoming few hours," as he believed certain parties would take advantage of the situation to cause shortages of other basic goods, including petrol.

“The issue of bread shortage is completely unacceptable, and the lack of basic materials of all kinds is a red line,” he said in a video clip posted on the official Tunisian Presidency Facebook page.

“A number of circles and lobbies are seeking to fuel the situation, and their names are known."

Saied also accused administration officials in the Tunisian public sector of serving their partisan interests and causing different crises to score political points.

“They want to inflame the situation but we will put an end to that," he said.

"If they think that they will escape accountability, they are mistaken."

Tunisia has been going through a renewed bread shortage since last week.

But Tunisians have been suffering for months from shortages of food including sugar, cooking oil, coffee, milk and butter.

Cereal-based products disappear more often because of the disruption to the global market from the conflict in Ukraine.

The shortages, which have affected subsidized products, are mainly caused by a crisis in public finances as the state tries to avert bankruptcy while negotiating a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
