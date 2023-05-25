Russia Accuses US of Training Daesh Militants at Al-Tanf Base in Syria

Islam Times - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin revealed that the United States is using its Al-Tanf military base in Syria to train Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) militants for carrying out acts of sabotage, including in Russian regions.

"According to our information, the US Al-Tanf military base located on the border of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq is used to train (Daesh) militants for carrying out subversive acts, not only in Syrian territory but also in Russian regions," Naryshkin stated during an international security meeting, according to TASS.The foreign intelligence chief also highlighted the continued illegal military presence of the United States in northeastern Syria, where it effectively occupies a portion of the sovereign state.Naryshkin criticized the US for imposing sanctions on Damascus, which hinder the country's recovery efforts.