0
Thursday 25 May 2023 - 02:03

Russia Accuses US of Training Daesh Militants at Al-Tanf Base in Syria

Story Code : 1059985
Russia Accuses US of Training Daesh Militants at Al-Tanf Base in Syria
"According to our information, the US Al-Tanf military base located on the border of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq is used to train (Daesh) militants for carrying out subversive acts, not only in Syrian territory but also in Russian regions," Naryshkin stated during an international security meeting, according to TASS.

The foreign intelligence chief also highlighted the continued illegal military presence of the United States in northeastern Syria, where it effectively occupies a portion of the sovereign state.

Naryshkin criticized the US for imposing sanctions on Damascus, which hinder the country's recovery efforts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
23 May 2023
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
23 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
23 May 2023
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
22 May 2023
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
22 May 2023
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
22 May 2023
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
22 May 2023
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
21 May 2023