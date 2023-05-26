South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack

Islam Times - The United States and South Korea began live-fire exercises simulating a “full-scale attack” from North Korea on Thursday, in what participating forces said were meant to demonstrate their “overwhelming” military capability against Pyongyang’s threats.

Some 2,500 troops from South Korea and the United States took part in the exercises, which will be held four more times from now until mid-June, Seoul said.“The exercise demonstrated our military's capability and readiness to strongly respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and to a full-scale attack,” South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a news release.In Pocheon near the fortified border with North Korea, howitzer projectiles pounded into a mountainside while battle tanks maneuvered and fired at targets, sending shockwaves across the valley.Pyongyang has reacted angrily to similar military drills, which it characterizes as preparation by US and South Korean forces for an invasion.Last week, North Korea's state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un approved final preparations for the launch of the country’s first military spy satellite. Kim has said it is necessary to counter threats from the US and South Korea.