US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%

Islam Times - There was a 46 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents in the US state of New Jersey in 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ [Cair] new 52-page report, “Beyond the Courts”, the civil rights organization received 152 complaints last year. In 2021, the number of complaints was 104.The numbers do not account for every incident of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim bias in New Jersey, rather they reflect sample data that consists of reports by community members and greater trends overall, the report stated.“While it is true that the tragic events of September 11, 2001, shot Muslims into the international spotlight overnight, structural anti-Muslim rhetoric and bigotry and the resulting violence have long preceded the events of 9/11.”One of the main objectives of the report was to correct the narrative and “dangerous misinformation” campaigns “given the imploding anti-Muslim rhetoric that, ultimately, normalizes anti-Muslim bigotry and violence and makes way for anti-Muslim legislation.”Nearly 22.4 percent of the complaints, the report found, were related to employment. About 18.4 percent were referrals, which constitute community reports for issues that fall outside of Cair-NJ’s scope, such as criminal law, immigration law, divorce and family law, and financial assistance.According to the report, nearly 17.8 percent of the complaints were related to schools, which involved bullying, perceived bias, mistreatment, curriculum issues, and denial of religious accommodations.“Discrimination cases are easier to pursue when the perpetrator is not of a minority group, but perpetrators of anti-Muslim bias in New Jersey are diverse. The public at large still needs proactive education on Islam.”Several incidents of anti-Muslim hate have been documented in the state over the past year.