Friday 26 May 2023 - 22:28

Al-Shabaab Terrorists Attack Military Center in SE Somalia

Story Code : 1060322
The sounds of several explosions were heard from inside the military center, according to the reports.

No further details were published so far.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the Al-Shabaab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.
