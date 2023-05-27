0
Saturday 27 May 2023 - 11:34

12 ISIL Terrorists Detained in Pakistan's Punjab

Story Code : 1060429
12 ISIL Terrorists Detained in Pakistan
Two of the ISIL terrorists were killed during clashes with Pakistani forces, according to the reports.

The news comes as the ISIL terrorists, in cooperation with Tehrik-i-Taliban terrorist group, recently carried out several attacks in northwestern Pakistan and left 10 people killed and injured.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan also claimed responsibility for the attack on a Gas condensate refinery in Hangu near the border with Afghanistan during which 6 people were killed.

Since the beginning of this year, as well as last year (2022), Pakistan has seen a tremendous increase in terrorist incidents inside compared to previous years, while ISIL and Tehrik-i-Taliban terrorist groups have been identified as the main causes of violence in Pakistan in 2022.
