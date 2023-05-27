0
Saturday 27 May 2023 - 21:52

UN Official Warns of Serious Threat of Food Insecurity in Yemen

Story Code : 1060527
UN Official Warns of Serious Threat of Food Insecurity in Yemen
David Gressly, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, highlighted that a recent report from the UN food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the UN Children's Fund reveals that 17 million people in Yemen are still struggling with food insecurity.

The report also raises concerns about the worsening situation, projecting an increase in the number of people facing severe levels of acute food insecurity from 3.2 million in the first five months of 2023 to 3.9 million in the latter half of the year.

Of particular concern is the estimate that approximately 2.8 million people will experience crisis-level hunger.

Richard Ragan, the WFP Representative in Yemen, emphasized the urgent need for sustained support to prevent a humanitarian crisis and famine in the country.

He emphasized the fragile nature of Yemen's food security situation, warning that without ongoing assistance, the progress made over the past years would be at risk.

Ragan stated, "There are women, men, and children ... whose lives straddle the fine line between hope and utter devastation," calling on donors to reaffirm their commitment to assisting the most vulnerable population in Yemen.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
27 May 2023
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
26 May 2023
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
25 May 2023
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
24 May 2023
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023