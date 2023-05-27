UN Official Warns of Serious Threat of Food Insecurity in Yemen

Islam Times - The United Nations and its partners continue to face a grave challenge in addressing the issue of food insecurity in Yemen, according to a UN official on Thursday.

David Gressly, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, highlighted that a recent report from the UN food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the UN Children's Fund reveals that 17 million people in Yemen are still struggling with food insecurity.The report also raises concerns about the worsening situation, projecting an increase in the number of people facing severe levels of acute food insecurity from 3.2 million in the first five months of 2023 to 3.9 million in the latter half of the year.Of particular concern is the estimate that approximately 2.8 million people will experience crisis-level hunger.Richard Ragan, the WFP Representative in Yemen, emphasized the urgent need for sustained support to prevent a humanitarian crisis and famine in the country.He emphasized the fragile nature of Yemen's food security situation, warning that without ongoing assistance, the progress made over the past years would be at risk.Ragan stated, "There are women, men, and children ... whose lives straddle the fine line between hope and utter devastation," calling on donors to reaffirm their commitment to assisting the most vulnerable population in Yemen.